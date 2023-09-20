Paris is this week’s featured pet available for adoption from HSPPR.

This week FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Paris, a one-year-old Pit Bull mix that came into HSPPR as a stray.

HSPPR said Paris is a sweet and loving girl who may take a little time to adjust to her new environment but easily settles with people. She is young and energetic and requires someone who can play fetch with her in the day and cuddle with her at night. She also enjoys the company of other dogs.

Her adoption fee is $125 which includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a microchip, and she is already spayed.

For more information on Paris or other pets looking to be adopted, visit HSPPR’s website linked above.