Nany, a 4 year old boxer mix, is this week’s featured pet available for adoption from HSPPR.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21’s Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Nany, a four-year-old Boxer mix that came in as a stray.

Nany loves to be loved on and lean against you and already knows “sit.” Nany has a calm and very sweet personality and is ready for her forever home.

Nany’s adoption fee is $100, which includes: a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and she is already spayed.

May is Microchip Your Pets Month and every animal that comes into HSPPR is scanned for a microchip in hopes that it will lead to the pet’s owner.

Microchipping is important, but so is keeping your information current, according to HSPPR. They said often pets come in with chips that have never been registered or are not updated. Microchips can be registered online for free both at found.org and 24PetWatch.com.

HSPPR said one of the first steps pet owners should take when a pet goes missing is to fill out a lost report and get on social media. You can also visit HSPPR to see if the pet has been taken there.

Scent stations can also help pets find their way back home. Place a litterbox, bed, and/or dirty laundry outside which can carry scent far away and lead lost pets back.

For more information on Nany, other pets looking for adoption, or how to volunteer, visit HSPPR’s website.