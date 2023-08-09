(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Loki, a two-year-old Akita that came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

HSPPR said Loki can be shy at first but once he gets comfortable he is quite loving. He also reportedly loves deep tissue massages.

Loki’s adoption fee is $100 which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, he is already neutered.

Microchipping is an important step in the pet ownership process as it helps return lost pets to their owners. Microchips are not trackers or GPS devices but it can tell shelters or those with a scanner who the animal belongs to and how to get in contact with them.

A microchip is a tiny rice-sized electronic chip inserted under your pet’s skin that contains the pet owner’s information. HSPPR said getting one inserted can be done at any age and is no more painful than receiving a shot.

For more information on Loki or other pets looking to be adopted, or how to volunteer, visit HSPPR’s website.