(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21’s Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Harry, a three-year-old Labrador Retriever mix that came in as an owner surrender.

Harry has a lot of energy and will do best in a home that can give him daily exercise and mental stimulation. Harry is playful with dogs and people, already knows “sit” and loves belly rubs.

HSPPR said because of Harry’s energy, he can come off as pushy with other dogs, so he would do best with slow introductions to new furry friends.

Harry’s adoption fee is $100, which includes: a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and he is already neutered.

This week is Volunteer Appreciation Week and volunteers are always needed at HSPPR. The shelter currently has about 750 volunteers who work alongside shelter staff to improve the quality of life for shelter animals.

New volunteers must attend an information night to ensure it’s a good fit before submitting a volunteer application and completing the volunteer orientation. Volunteers must be 12 years old (with adult supervision) or older and have a desire to help animals in our community.

For more information, visit www.hsppr.org/volunteer

