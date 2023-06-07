(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21’s Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Goose, a 10-year-old Australian Cattle dog and Chinese Sharpei mix that came to HSPPR as a stray.

Goose has a sweet personality and is well-behaved. He will sit nicely for treats and loves to have his chest and belly scratched. HSPPR said Goose is a leaner and likes to be close to you on walks.

Goose’s adoption fee is $75 which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and he will be neutered.

Now that the snow has melted HSPPR also offered some tips about planting a pet-safe garden. They said the yard is the perfect place to let a pet explore, lounge, and get some exercise, but poisonous plants, fertilizers, and pesticides can all be hazards to furry family members.

They suggest pulling poisonous plants (like lilies), rethinking garden fertilizers, minimizing flea and tick risk, covering compost, fencing off your vegetable garden, and putting away your gardening tools.

If you suspect your pet has eaten something it shouldn’t have, HSPPR says you should call your veterinarian immediately or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435 for any poison-related emergency 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

For more information on Goose, other pets looking for adoption, or how to volunteer, visit HSPPR’s website.