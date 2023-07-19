(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21’s Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Dude, a four-year-old orange tabby that came to HSPPR as a stray.

Celia O’Brien and Alexis Martinez, both Behavior Technicians at HSPPR, said Dude was so scared when he first arrived at the shelter. But thanks to support from the behavior team he has shown his true colors as a silly, sweet, and cuddly boy.

They said Dude is a sweet, gentle, and loving cat who loves to climb onto your lap and can be very chatty.

Dude’s adoption fee is $100 which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and he will be neutered.

Currently, HSPPR has a lot of cats and kittens in its care and O’Brien and Martinez said people who find stray kittens and bring them home or to HSPPR may be unintentionally “kit-napping” them.

HSPPR said “kit-napping” is when a well-meaning human sees kittens outside and takes them away, thinking their momma has abandoned them. But momma cats rarely abandon their babies. Sometimes they step away to find food, water, shelter, or even hide if you’re nearby. Taking her kittens away can be scary for the momma as well as dangerous for the kittens.

According to animal experts, kittens have the best chance of survival when they can stay with their mom until they’re grown enough to be weaned and vaccinated.

During the summer HSPPR gets overrun with kittens who are separated from their mom too early. Unless the kittens appear sick, injured, or in danger, leaving them alone is often the best move.

For more information on Dude, other pets looking for adoption, or how to volunteer, visit HSPPR’s website.