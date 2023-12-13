(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Dude, a three-year-old Pit Bull mix brought into HSPPR as a stray.

Dude is a happy dog that just wants to be loved on. HSPPR said he has a lot of energy and will do best in a home that can give daily exercise and mental stimulation. Other dogs can make Dude uncomfortable so it is recommended that he has a slow and proper introduction to any other dogs in a neutral location.

Dude’s adoption fee is $100 and includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance and he is already neutered.