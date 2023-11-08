(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Dexter, a three-year-old Chihuahua mix brought into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

Dexter has a calm demeanor and can be shy when meeting new people. He likes to roll around in the grass and he already knows how to “sit” in return for a tasty treat. Dexter has lived with other dogs, cats, and children. According to HSPPR, he loves it when he’s called a “good boy.”

Dexter’s adoption fee is $200, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and he is already neutered.

Thanksgiving is coming up and every year there are homeless pets who spend the holiday in the shelter. HSPPR is raising funds to provide them with a Thanksgiving meal and some comforts of home this holiday season. Any extra funds will go toward other needs for animals in their care like shelter and medical costs.

On Thanksgiving staff will pass out pumpkin pies, turkey biscuits, turkey cat food, and sweet potato bites. HSPPR is accepting donations for the aforementioned items on their website linked above, and said any amount helps!