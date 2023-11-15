(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Da Vinci, a three-year-old Anatolian Shepherd mix brought into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

Da Vinci is a big boy but HSPPR said he is very gentle and cuddly. He has a lot of energy and will do best in a home that can give him daily exercise and mental stimulation. Da Vinci has a history of chasing cats and may do best in a home without small animals. He loves treats to reward his “good boy” behaviors.

Da Vinci’s adoption fee is $200, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and he is already neutered.

Thanksgiving is next week, a fun holiday for people and pets alike, but there are foods pets should avoid.

HSPPR said onions, raisins, and grapes can be poisonous to pets. A tiny bit of turkey meat (no bones) or unbuttered vegetables should be fine, but don’t feed your pet any meat with bones, or any dessert from the table either, as chocolate is very harmful to pets and yeast dough can cause bloating.

If your pet does eat something they shouldn’t, HSPPR said call your veterinarian, an emergency clinic, or pet poison control immediately. Prior to Thanksgiving make sure to know your vet’s holiday office hours and their phone number.