(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21’s Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Cinnamon, a nine-year-old Pit Bull mix that came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

Cinnamon still has a lot of energy for a senior but would probably do best in a home on the quieter side. She gets along well with other dogs but might prefer dogs on the calmer side.

Cinnaomon’s adoption fee is $75 which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and she is already spayed.

Registration is now open for Pawtoberfest, one of HSPPR’s biggest fundraisers of the year. Pawtoberfest is one of Colorado’s only dog-friendly festivals and features craft brew and spirit tastings with over 20 beverage partners, a two mile dog walk, pet-friendly vendors, music, pet contests and more! Early bird pricing is available from now until August 14th at pawtoberfest.org

For more information on Cinnamon, other pets looking for adoption, or how to volunteer, visit HSPPR’s website.