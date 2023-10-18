(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Brie, a two-year-old gold Collie mix that came to HSPPR as an owner surrender.

HSPPR said Brie was pregnant when she first came to HSPPR. After having six puppies and spending a lot of time in a foster home, she’s ready to find a home of her own. Brie can be nervous at first, but she warms up to new people quickly. She has a sweet personality and likes to stretch her legs and enjoy fresh air on walks.

Brie’s adoption fee is $250 which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and she is now spayed.

In 2022, HSPPR sent about 2,300 pets, like Brie, into loving foster care homes. Most were young kittens and puppies that need time to get a little bigger before adoption. Medical cases are also sent into foster care so they can recieve a little extra TLC while they recover.

Other animals that benefit from foster care are senior or fearful animals that may be too stressed by the shelter environment, pregnant or nursing animals and animals that need more socialziation before being adopted.

HSPPR is accepting volunteers for its foster program.

Some of the requirements are:

Must be at least 18 years of age

Home visit required prior to fostering

Must abide by the number of allowable pets in your home per your city of residence

If interested, applications can be filled out at HSSPR’s website under the “Get Involved” tab.

For more information on Brie and other pets available for adoption, visit HSPPR’s website linked above.