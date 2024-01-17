(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Athenia, AKA “Alice,” a seven-year-old Boxer mix that came into HSPPR as an owner surrender for being able to jump over a six-foot-tall fence.

HSPPR said Athenia is a big sweetheart who just wants a family to love! She will sit next to you for pets and scratches, but she has a lot of energy and will do best in a home that can give her daily exercise and mental stimulation. She has a passion for going on hikes to bond with her humans. She does have experience around children and older dogs.

Athenia’s adoption fee is free, thanks to a generous donor. It still includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and she is already spayed. She is available for adoption immediately.

January is National Train Your Dog Month, and Cody Costra, Public Relations Manager for HSPPR said consistency is key when it comes to getting your dog to behave with the best manners.

Costra said HSPPR uses positive reinforcement training and good behavior should be rewarded with tasty treats, a favorite toy, and/or praise. Training builds confidence, provides mental stimulation, and strengthens the bond between the pet and their owner.