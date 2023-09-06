(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Athena, a four-year-old tan Scottish Deerhound mix that came into HSPPR as a stray.

HSPPR said Athena has a social personality and loves to meet new people. She leans her whole body into pets and gives you kisses in return for the affection. They also said even though she is bigger (73 lbs.), she is fantastic walking on a leash!

Athena also knows how to sit and shake in return for a treat. She does like to chase cats so it is recommended that Athena goes to a home without small animals.

Athena’s adoption fee is $100 which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and she is already spayed.

For more information on Athena or other pets looking to be adopted, visit HSPPR’s website linked above.