(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Alfie, an eight-year-old Doberman Pinscher brought into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

Alfie has lived with dogs and children before and is great at playing, but he is looking for a home without small animals, especially a feline-free home. He loves to play in the yard, especially tug of war. He is a bit of a homebody and prefers to spend his Friday nights curled up on the couch next to his owners.

Alfie’s adoption fee is $50, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and he is neutered.

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month; HSPPR said senior pets have so much love to give, and if you are looking for a dog without a ton of energy or needing help with potty training then an older dog might be a great fit.

Older dogs do require a bit more care, however, they can make great pets as they already have experience at being good family members, need no training, and you already know how big the dog will get.

For more information on Alfie and other pets available for adoption, visit HSPPR’s website linked above.