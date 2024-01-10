(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Huckleberry Finn, a one-year-old English Redtick Hound mix that came into HSPPR as a stray.

HSPPR said Huckleberry Finn has a lot of energy and will do best in a home that can give him daily exercise and mental stimulation. Huckleberry Finn has experience around children and big dogs but he has a history of chasing cats so it’s recommended that he finds a home without any small animals.

Huckleberry Finn’s adoption fee is $50, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and he is already neutered. He is available for adoption immediately.

HSPPR said it recorded more than 13,000 adoptions and returned more than 5,000 pets to their homes in 2023.

January is National Walk Your Dog Month, and Cody Costra, Public Relations Manager for HSPPR said dogs need plenty of exercise, even in the winter. The best way to keep them active is to take them for regular walks.

Costra said it is best to use a short static leash on walks, to discourage your dog from running ahead or wandering. It also allows for better communication and control. Remember to bring water, doggie bags, rags to clean snow off, and treats to reward good behavior.