COLORADO SPRINGS — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and one population that needs support is our veterans.

Holistic campuses for veterans are now in the works all around the country, including here in Colorado Springs.

The campuses are places where veterans can live, work, play, and heal. There is access to mental health resources, classes, group exercise, and social clubs, rehabilitation services and much more.

The apartments available on these campuses, while not free of charge, will be rented at prices 15% below market.

Kim Kuhle, founder and manager of Veterans Victory Housing and Small Business Center joined the FOX21 Morning News Team on Thursday to talk more about how their organization can help our local community of veterans.