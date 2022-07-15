COLORADO SPRINGS — Make plans to hit the links for a great cause on Friday, July 22, with 94.3 KILO and X 1039.

Shawn Lucero and Sarah Evans, the Fundraising Chair with Mountain Post Santa’s Workshop, joined the FOX21 Morning News team on Friday to talk more about this important event.

100% of the proceeds made from the Tee’d Off Classic will benefit Mountain Post’s Santa’s Workshop to provide presents for kids in military families during Christmas!

Participants will enjoy refreshments from Keg1 and Coca-Cola, breakfast from Chick-Fil-A and lunch from Alchemy Pub and Green Line Grill.

You can try your luck for prizes, too – including the grand prize of $500!

The event happens Friday, July 22 at 8 a.m. at Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course at Fort Carson.

You can still sign up – head to this link to do so.