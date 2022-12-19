(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s time to escape to paradise with hand-squeezed margaritas and authentic and creative Mexican fusion with a new restaurant in downtown Colorado Springs.

Zocalo, brings a laid-back beachside atmosphere to the Springs with 17 taco combinations and classic Mexican dishes for you to enjoy helping you try the authentic tastes of Mexico.

Sergio De Los Santos, the head chef at Zocalo known for his features on the Cooking Channel and Food Network said he loves being able to bring his passion for cooking to southern Colorado.

Visit Zocalo throughout the week for lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch. For a look at their menu and hours visit their website.