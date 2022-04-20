COLORADO SPRINGS — April is Give Life Month so FOX21 USA Wrestling are hosting a blood drive this Friday with Vitalant.

Communications Manager Brooke Way joined us to explain why the need for blood donations is so great.

Why is donating blood so important?

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. This constant need for blood can only be met by generous donors like you, and when you give blood, you could save the life of a cancer patient or someone needing open-heart surgery. When you give blood with Vitalant, you have the potential to help hospital patients within your community and, when the need arises, others across the country.

Where do blood donations often go?

When extreme weather and unforeseen tragedies occur, our experienced nationwide team members jump into action to quickly deliver blood where it’s needed most. The benefits of our larger footprint are vast, including leveraging our coast-to-coast network of donation centers so every donation has the potential to impact more lives.

Many people believe that most blood is needed after major disasters. However, daily personal emergencies and ongoing medical needs of thousands of patients require a constant and ready blood supply. It’s the blood already on hospital shelves that saves lives.

How can I watch FOX21’s Blood Drive?

You can catch FOX21 Morning News live from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum on Friday, April 22 from 5-9 a.m. Stick around as Loving Living Local takes over from 9-10 a.m.

For more information on Vitalant and how you can donate, visit FOX21 Blood Drive 2022.