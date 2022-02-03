Heat things up with Spice Island Grill in downtown Colorado Springs!

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s time to get cookin’! Things got heated during the FOX21 Morning News as our crew teamed up with husband and wife duo Claudette and Glenroy Hutchinson of Spice Island Grill.

Serving up spicy and authentic Jamaican cuisine, Spice Island Grill is the only one of its kind in Colorado.

20 years ago, owners Claudette and Glenroy started catering at fairs and festivals throughout the country and overseas. From New England to Cambridge, England the Grill serves up its delicious, homemade recipes to foodies throughout the US and UK.

As a 24-year veteran of the United States Air Force, Claudette always had a passion for cooking. After her retirement in April 2011, she along with husband Glenroy, and Head Chef, Clovis “Uncle” Nathan, decided to set roots in Colorado Springs and offer their fresh and exotic flavors, lauded by foodies throughout.

Reminiscent of an exclusive tropical hideaway, guests enjoy dining in the ambiance of a fun, spacious, and relaxed setting whether indoors or on the patio. As you dine, you can hear the rhythm of Reggae in the background which adds to the flavor of Caribbean atmosphere.

Spice Island Grill is located at 10 N Sierra Madre St / EAST: 6829 Space Village Ave. More information can be found at www.spiceislandgrill.com.