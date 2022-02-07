Happy Hour Donuts showcase new flavors for Valentine’s Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — Breakfast in bed is a classic way to impress loved ones on Valentine’s Day, but Happy Hour Donuts in Colorado Springs is giving you the option to sweeten the pot just a little bit more – with some boozy donuts.

Gabby and Ryan Main joined the FOX21 Morning News crew on Monday morning to talk all about their new flavors for Valentine’s Day: chocolate brandy, chocolate cherry, strawberry shortcake, and red velvet.

The shop is also offering a Valentine’s Variety Box – you can order through this link for delivery on Sunday, Feb. 13 or Monday, Feb. 14.

