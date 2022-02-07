Happy Hour Donuts showcase new flavors for Valentine’s Day

FOX21 Mornings

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — Breakfast in bed is a classic way to impress loved ones on Valentine’s Day, but Happy Hour Donuts in Colorado Springs is giving you the option to sweeten the pot just a little bit more – with some boozy donuts.

Gabby and Ryan Main joined the FOX21 Morning News crew on Monday morning to talk all about their new flavors for Valentine’s Day: chocolate brandy, chocolate cherry, strawberry shortcake, and red velvet.

The shop is also offering a Valentine’s Variety Box – you can order through this link for delivery on Sunday, Feb. 13 or Monday, Feb. 14.

Watch Monday’s segment in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local