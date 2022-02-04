Grab your wallets, Girl Scout Cookies are here! Morning crew blind taste tests this year’s cookies

COLORADO SPRINGS — Girl Scouts of Colorado has kicked off the Girl Scout Cookie season, where consumers can support Girl Scout entrepreneurs by stocking up on their favorite cookies.

Girl Scouts are taking orders now through their digital order card, and Girl Scouts will be out with cookies in hand beginning Feb. 6.

This year, a new cookie, Adventurefuls, joins the line up of favorites. Adventurefuls are an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program.



Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister along with anchor Abbie Burke and Craig Coffey blind taste test Girl Scout cookies!

Every purchase of Adventurefuls, and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about.

“Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies—but the program is about so much more than cookies,” said Leanna Clark, CEO of Girl Scouts of Colorado. “When you purchase cookies, you are helping girls power their Girl Scout Leadership Experience and you’re supporting female entrepreneurs.”

Each purchase of Girl Scout Cookies supports girls in developing five lifelong skills: goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. The important leadership, business, and financial literacy skills girls learn through the program position them for success in the future.

Starting Feb. 6, you will be able to purchase Girl Scout Cookies from Girl Scouts across Colorado. Girl Scouts are again selling cookies in creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.