COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is reminding residents about its upcoming Happy Tails Happy Hour event.

Every month, HSPPR hosts an event at a local brewery to raise money for its operations. The event also gives supporters a chance to enjoy adult beverages while saving animals.

For every drink sold, $1 is donated to HSPPR. The organization also has a limited number of HSPPR collector pint glasses available for purchase.

The money raised goes toward HSPPR’s programs that benefit homeless pets waiting to find new families.

The next Happy Tails Happy Hour is April 15 at 3 Hundred Days Distilling between 5-8 p.m. Visit hsppr.org/events to see upcoming fundraising events.