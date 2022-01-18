Gourmet Coffee Day: Matt Meister visits three local shops

COLORADO SPRINGS — There are numerous holidays dedicated to coffee throughout the year, but today January 18, we celebrate the crème de la crème of coffee: gourmet coffee.

FOX21’s Matt Miester visited Colorado Coffee Merchants, Building III Coffee, and Kawa Coffee.

Colorado Coffee Merchants is located at 302 E Fillmore St in Colorado Springs. Their goal is to roast only the finest beans the world has to offer at fair prices and with superior service.

Building Three Coffee is a micro-roaster located in the Lincoln Center at 2727 N Cascade Ave Suite 155. Building3 was born out of love for family. They have proudly served in the US Army for over 12 Years. In the summer of 2014, they decided to turn a long-time passion and dream for coffee into a reality by establishing Building3 Coffee!

Kawa Coffee is a relaxed local coffee shop serving all-day breakfast, sandwiches & salads, plus smoothies & espresso. It is located in the Audobon Shopping Center at 2427 N Union Blvd. Kawa, pronounced kah-vuh, means coffee in Polish. Kawa Coffee was founded in February of 2012 with an inspired desire to serve God and love people through a local hangout that offers more than just great coffee.