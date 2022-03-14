COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — FOX21 is celebrating Pi Day with Gold Star Pies!

According to owner Heather Briggs, Gold Star Pies is a local pie truck that serves slices of homemade, artisan pie. The truck travels to community events, concerts, weddings, and parks.

Gold Star Pies also offers a Pie of the Month Club where people and businesses can have pie delivered once a month.

“I bake with my sister, and we’ve been doing this for almost five years, gold star pies birthday is in May,” Briggs said. “Our mom was a pie maker when we were young, so we grew up on good pie. It’s a family business and a joy to work with our teenagers now that they are old enough to help out.”

Gold Star Pies will celebrate Pi Day Monday night at COATI from 4-7 p.m. Although the truck will not be there, Gold Star Pies will be selling individual pie slices. COATI bartenders will also have suggested cocktail pairings.

Find out more about Gold Star Pies

Gold Star Pies’ website features a calendar where people can see its plans for the month and everywhere the truck will be.