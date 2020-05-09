Give mom all the bling this Mother’s Day with a personal gift from Embellished Butterfly

COLORADO SPRINGS— Chris Dryer is the founder of Embellished Butterfly.

Dryer helps families create custom gifts with Swarovski jewels that shine and sparkle as bright as you.

This Saturday, May 9th , Dryer is offering a Mother’s Day Special Sparkle Mug Workshop from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. via zoom.

“During this season many families and friends are craving connection,” Dryer said. “We provide the means and the opportunity to connect these ladies across multiple time zones in real-time.”

For more information head to her website.