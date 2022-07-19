EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Fair is happening now – and there are still a few days to get out there and enjoy it!

Cool Zoo, one of the many family fun activities featured at this year’s fair, joined the FOX21 Morning News team in the studio on Tuesday morning.

The DeBerry family says Cool Zoo began as an advisory and consulting agency to zoological parks, theme Parks, water parks, resorts, and more.

Later they expanded their educational offerings and Cool Zoo, an independently operated and privately funded conservation operation, was born.