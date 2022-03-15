COLORADO SPRINGS — If you are like Craig, Abbie, and Matt, you might be feeling a little groggy after losing an hour of sleep last weekend. Ironically, we sprung forward at the beginning of Sleep Awareness Week!

According to Dr. Aimee Duffy, lack of sleep is a real pandemic ruining the health of America. In order to protect patients’ health, Duffy suggests avoiding these common mistakes before bed:

  1. Drinking hot cocoa/warm milk
  2. Getting out of bed
  3. Using alcohol
  4. Using sleeping pills
  5. Using a smart phone

Dr. Duffy has several other helpful tips. Watch the video above for more!