COLORADO SPRINGS — If you are like Craig, Abbie, and Matt, you might be feeling a little groggy after losing an hour of sleep last weekend. Ironically, we sprung forward at the beginning of Sleep Awareness Week!

According to Dr. Aimee Duffy, lack of sleep is a real pandemic ruining the health of America. In order to protect patients’ health, Duffy suggests avoiding these common mistakes before bed:

Drinking hot cocoa/warm milk Getting out of bed Using alcohol Using sleeping pills Using a smart phone

Dr. Duffy has several other helpful tips. Watch the video above for more!