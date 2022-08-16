COLORADO SPRINGS- If you’re needing a flower fix to freshen up your home or your next special event, Gather Mountain Blooms is the perfect place for you!

Located on the historic Venetucci Farm, Gather Mountain Blooms gives the community a place to gather and pick their perfect bouquet.

Founded in 2020, owners Nikki McComsey, Leah Remacle and Abby Remacle said they wanted to create a space for people to gather and share life-long memories and the historic Venetucci Farm was the right home for them.

They said their goal is to provide the beauty of flowers to others as well as the healing experience picking them from the stem can bring with “You Pick Days”.

Gather Mountain Blooms can also help with your next special event too. From private parties to weddings the farm grounds are a great venue for any occasion!

Focused on sustainability, Gather Mountain Blooms focuses on natural growing techniques from it’s flowers to even your special day.

Partnered with Dream Catcher Weddings, Gather Mountain Blooms can help plan your wedding for you and help keep it ‘clean’ for the planet.

To visit Gather Mountain Blooms to pick your own bouquet or to plan your special event visit their website.