(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The view of Pike’s Peak peeks through the evergreens while the Colorado state flag billows above the Garden of the Gods Trading Post.

This summer, the post will celebrate 94 years of business.

Towards the back of the facility, history decorates the walls. This space is a lifelong dream for Charles Strausenback, a lifelong entrepreneur. Construction on the post was completed in 1929. Charles, with his wife Esther, invested $10,000 into the space.

The art for sale is the same form of art sold in 1929.

“Back in the day, Charles would go down to New Mexico to meet with Native American artisans and bring their wares back here to sell,” said Janice Zerbe with the Garden of the Gods Trading Post. “And it was hugely popular- so, not too much later he started bringing back the Native American artisans back themselves. They would stay here in the summer time they would stay out where our patio is now and put up for the summer.”

In the late 1960s, Charles would die of an unexpected stroke. Esther would go on to run the store for another 12 years before selling it to only the second and current owners, two brothers.

Since that time, the shop has expanded from 2500 to 25,000 square feet.

Small celebrations will take place in the post throughout the summer to celebrate 94 years of business. The Post recently opened a new store inside named after its birth year- 1929.