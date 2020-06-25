Free virtual family law day Friday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Friday, the legal community in the Pikes Peak region will come together to offer free information, advice and help regarding family law.

The 4th Judicial District, the Access to Justice Committee for the 4th Judicial District, the Justice Center, the Family Law Section of the El Paso County Bar Association, and Colorado Legal Services are hosting the fourth annual Family Law Day in El Paso and Teller County.

Family Law Day will be virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. There will be webinars on topics like how to file a divorce, child support and maintenance basics, parenting plans, how to enforce a court order, and how to represent yourself in the courtroom.

Volunteer lawyers will also offer free one-on-one advice to interested attendees. Attendees can receive guidance about their family law issue by submitting their question via an online form.

Family Law Day begins at 9 a.m. Friday.

>> Learn more at justicecentercos.org/familylawday