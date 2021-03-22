Free program helps people seeking U.S. citizenship in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains and Catholic Charities of Central Colorado are teaming up to help those seeking U.S. citizenship.

Will McNamara, an immigration lawyer at Lutheran Family Services, stopped by the FOX21 studio to tell us more about an upcoming info night and citizenship workshop. Both events are free and open to the public.

Citizenship Info Session

Tuesday, March 23 at 6 p.m. via Zoom

Register at www.bit.ly/March23info

Virtual Citizenship Workshop

Thursday, April 8 at 9 a.m.

Register at www.bit.ly/citizenshipApril8

If you cannot make the workshop but are interested in more information, email McNamara at will.mcnamara@lfsrm.org or call 303-630-9228.