Free program helps people seeking U.S. citizenship in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains and Catholic Charities of Central Colorado are teaming up to help those seeking U.S. citizenship.
Will McNamara, an immigration lawyer at Lutheran Family Services, stopped by the FOX21 studio to tell us more about an upcoming info night and citizenship workshop. Both events are free and open to the public.
Citizenship Info Session
Tuesday, March 23 at 6 p.m. via Zoom
Register at www.bit.ly/March23info
Virtual Citizenship Workshop
Thursday, April 8 at 9 a.m.
Register at www.bit.ly/citizenshipApril8
If you cannot make the workshop but are interested in more information, email McNamara at will.mcnamara@lfsrm.org or call 303-630-9228.