Free Legal Resource Day this Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Legal Resource Day is coming up on Friday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Brit Kwan, Executive Director of The Justice Center, stopped by the FOX21 studio to talk about this valuable free resource for those needing access to justice. This is a free, educational event covering topics like evictions, family law matters, debt collection and more. Lawyers will also be available to discuss legal matters.

To learn more or register, visit justicecentercos.org/legal-resource-day.