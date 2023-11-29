(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Celebrate the holiday season with your United States Air Force Academy Band’s (USAFA Band), “Holly and Ivy” concerts!

This year’s concert will capture the diverse holiday music traditions across the nation.

The show features six performance teams; ranging from Classical chamber music to big band Jazz to Pop and Country. From classic “sing-along” favorites and stories to exciting arrangements from USAFA Band members — the show has something for all ages and tastes.

Showtimes in Southern Colorado and surrounding parts of the state include:

Dec. 4 & 5 – Pueblo Memorial Hall/Pueblo

Dec. 7 – Westminster High School/Westminster

Dec. 9 – Vance Brand Auditorium/Longmont

Dec. 11 & 12 – Pike Peak Center/Colorado Springs

Dec. 15 – Cherokee Trail High School/Aurora

Performances are free, but tickets are recommended and available through each venue’s box office. Walk-ins are welcome provided there is space available.

To learn more about the USAFA Band and watch a preview of this talented group, please watch the videos included in this story.