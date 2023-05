(COLORADO SPRINGS) — May 6th marks National Free Comic Book Day.

The day first started in 2006. Since that time, thousands of comic books have been made available- for free- to attract new readers to the literature style.

Lance Leber, the comic book manager with The Iron Lion in Colorado Springs says that starting Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fans can swing by the store to pick up their free comic book.