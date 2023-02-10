(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A match made in heaven: shopping and waffles. Local boutique Mackenzie and West and home business Uff Da Waffles are teaming up for a day of local shopping love on Saturday, Feb. 11. They joined FOX21 Mornings to talk about the upcoming event.

Mackenzie & West is a boutique in Old Colorado City specializing in on-trend and classic clothing, as well as gifts, jewelry, and accessories.

Uff Da Waffles is original and gluten-free Norwegian waffles. Described as delicious, thin, and crispy heart-shaped waffles, Uff-Da Waffles is able to deliver to Colorado Springs but is unable to ship at this time.

On Saturday, Feb. 11 Mackenzie & West will host a pop-up shop with Uff-Da Waffles from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Uff Da Waffles will be severing samples and selling waffles, so get some delicious food while you shop!