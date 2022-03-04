COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — If the FOX21 Storm Team gets the forecast correct within three degrees, Wirenut Home Services will donate $30 to a local charity and FOX21 matches it.

Throughout February, FOX21 highlighted Bikers Against Child Abuse, an organization that is dedicated to helping local children.

Bikers Against Child Abuse is made up of volunteers that collect money to go to kids in our community. Funds are used to purchase supplies and host events.

The organization helps families from Monument all the way to southern Colorado border. Its Pikes Peak chapter not only helps Colorado Springs, but also Pueblo, Canon City, Salida, Lamar, and Trinidad

Chapter meetings are held on the third Friday of the month at 7 p.m. at 1830 N Academy Boulevard. Meetings are open to the public.

