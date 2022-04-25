COLORADO SPRINGS — According to national statistics, one in seven people who enter a hospital will require blood. And, every two seconds, someone needs it.

That’s why FOX21 and USA Wrestling worked with Vitalant to host a blood drive last week at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs. Blood donated at that event will stay local and be used for transfusions, organ transplants, research, and trauma-related incidents.

And Vitalant called this drive a success, citing the following stats:

25 first time donors!

9 walk-ins

30 whole blood donations

4 Power Red donations (which we count as two each)

38 donations!!

Vitalant says they consider this blood drive to have collected “over max!”

FOX21 is thankful to everyone who came out to help!