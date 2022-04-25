COLORADO SPRINGS — According to national statistics, one in seven people who enter a hospital will require blood. And, every two seconds, someone needs it.
That’s why FOX21 and USA Wrestling worked with Vitalant to host a blood drive last week at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs. Blood donated at that event will stay local and be used for transfusions, organ transplants, research, and trauma-related incidents.
And Vitalant called this drive a success, citing the following stats:
- 25 first time donors!
- 9 walk-ins
- 30 whole blood donations
- 4 Power Red donations (which we count as two each)
- 38 donations!!
Vitalant says they consider this blood drive to have collected “over max!”
FOX21 is thankful to everyone who came out to help!