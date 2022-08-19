COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 held a challenge of who makes the best Overnight Oats.

Matt’s wife Misty Meister prepares the oats and makes two jars.

  • 1 5oz container low sugar Greek Yogurt
  • 1 cup old-fashioned oats
  • 1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
  • 1 tsp honey
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract 
  • 1 tbsp chia seeds

Mix all ingredients and fill across two jars, with a generous pinch of frozen fruit on top
When ready to eat, top with toasted sliced almonds.

Abbie makes her one at a time.

  • 1/3 cup Greek Yogurt – plain 
  • 1/2 cup Milk
  • 1/2 cup Oats 
  • Pinch of salt 
  • Spoonful of honey 
  • Chia seeds 

Top with blueberries, strawberries, and granola.

Craig makes his in batches, preferring a hearty recipe.

  • Strawberries (Cut into quarters or sixths)
  • Blueberries or Blackberries
  • Raspberries
  • Chopped Walnuts or Almonds
  • Flax, Chia, and Hemp seeds
  • Rolled oats
  • ground cinnamon
  • Nutella or Chocolate
  • Peanut Butter
  • Almond Milk (Vanilla/ not unsweetened)
  • Greek Yogurt (Vanilla)
  • Topped with Maple Syrup (once finished, before eating)

The results from the FOX21 crew are in:

  • 1st place: Craig Coffey
  • 2nd place: Abbie Burke
  • 3rd place: Matt Meister

The crew liked the flavors of Craig’s while Abbie’s came in a close second, citing the use of salt.