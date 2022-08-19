COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 held a challenge of who makes the best Overnight Oats.

Matt’s wife Misty Meister prepares the oats and makes two jars.

1 5oz container low sugar Greek Yogurt

1 cup old-fashioned oats

1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

1 tsp honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp chia seeds

Mix all ingredients and fill across two jars, with a generous pinch of frozen fruit on top

When ready to eat, top with toasted sliced almonds.

Abbie makes her one at a time.

1/3 cup Greek Yogurt – plain

1/2 cup Milk

1/2 cup Oats

Pinch of salt

Spoonful of honey

Chia seeds

Top with blueberries, strawberries, and granola.

Craig makes his in batches, preferring a hearty recipe.

Strawberries (Cut into quarters or sixths)

Blueberries or Blackberries

Raspberries

Chopped Walnuts or Almonds

Flax, Chia, and Hemp seeds

Rolled oats

ground cinnamon

Nutella or Chocolate

Peanut Butter

Almond Milk (Vanilla/ not unsweetened)

Greek Yogurt (Vanilla)

Topped with Maple Syrup (once finished, before eating)

The results from the FOX21 crew are in:

1st place: Craig Coffey

2nd place: Abbie Burke

3rd place: Matt Meister

The crew liked the flavors of Craig’s while Abbie’s came in a close second, citing the use of salt.