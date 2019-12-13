FOX21 Morning News carols at King Soopers for the Salvation Army

Some say the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear. That’s what a few of our very own did Thursday evening, as the FOX21 Morning News crew rang in good tidings for the Salvation Army at the King Soopers on Marksheffel and Constitution.

With apologies to our 5 p.m. producer, here’s the live segment:

Bell ringers are needed now through Christmas Eve. Individual volunteers are needed, but also consider bringing your family, coworkers, friends from school, or members of your church. By volunteering to be a bell ringer, you’re helping to raise much-needed funds to support Salvation Army services and programs throughout the year. Visit tsacs.org for more information and to sign up.