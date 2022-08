COLORADO SPRINGS — WireWood Station stopped by the FOX21 studio Friday morning to play an original song.

WireWood Station is one of the several bands set to play at the “Pickin’ on the Divide” music festival. The event is happening on Saturday, August 20 in downtown Monument at Limbach Park.

Tickets are $20 and the festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the evening. WireWood Station will be playing at 1:30 p.m. and details can be found at Pickin’ on the Divide‘s website.