COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 Morning News is highlighting Colorado Springs Fitness Week as Craig, Abbie, Matt, and Ashley each try their personal gyms of choice to work out. The crew joins Matt at his personal gym at Orangetheory.

Orangetheory Fitness is a group HIIT fitness class. They focus on cardio and use monitors to track heart rate throughout the workout, to make sure you hit optimal calorie-burning exercise. Coaches are there to support and inspire.

“It’s like group personal training, eyes on you, but at the same time we are in a group so we can focus on each other’s support,” said Kelley Millsap, Head Coach at OrangeTheory Fitness

Fitness Week brings together 10 fitness studios in Colorado Springs for one week from Sept. 19 through Sept. 23 and offers $5 classes to the community. Learn more about the participating studios online.