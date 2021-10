COLORADO SPRINGS - Nearly three months after the United States Military and Coalition forces left Afghanistan in a pre-ordained exit, a number of American citizens and people who helped our military during 20 years of war, remain trapped in the country. And their families overseas fear for their safety, citing the group now in control of the country as one with ties to terrorism and insurgency.

Sam has lived in the United States for eight years. FOX21 News is not publishing his last name for his family's protection.