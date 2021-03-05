Skip to content
FOX21 News Colorado
Colorado Springs
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
2021 Colorado Springs City Council Election
Coronavirus
The Open for Business Directory
Black History Month
Top Stories
Suspect leads Fountain Police on a chase in stolen car Friday morning
Top Stories
United flight 328 damaged engine blade has secondary cracks, origin still under investigation
Video
No charges filed against Von Miller in alleged domestic violence investigation
Video
WATCH: 2021 Colorado Springs City Council candidate forum
Video
March 5 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Weather Experiments
FOX21 Weather Class
Sports
Denver Broncos
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Masters Report
Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone and Famous Dave’s Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
FOX21 Fitness & Health Fridays
Rules of the Road
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
Flag Swap and Flag Facts
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
How to Watch FOX21
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Work at FOX21
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Living Local
Watch Living Local
Dunkin’ Mug Club
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
First chair for the weekend: Winter Park
FOX21 Mornings
by:
Matt Meister
Posted:
Mar 5, 2021 / 02:13 PM MST
/
Updated:
Mar 5, 2021 / 02:13 PM MST
Jen Miller joined us on FOX21 Morning News from
Winter Park
.
Latest Local Stories
Suspect leads Fountain Police on a chase in stolen car Friday morning
No charges filed against Von Miller in alleged domestic violence investigation
Video
WATCH: 2021 Colorado Springs City Council candidate forum
Video
March 5 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
Man in custody in connection with death of Roxann Martinez, Donthe Lucas murder trial witness
Video
One in custody after car thefts, crash south of Colorado Springs
Gallery
Letecia Stauch preliminary hearing pushed to May
Coronado wrestlers prepare for regional tournament
Video
Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office need help to identify suspects in storage burglary
Gallery
Suzanne Morphew’s home sold, Chaffee County mother missing for nearly 10 months
Gallery
Salida man dies after crashing into a CDOT plow Thursday morning
Statewide evening of remembrance Friday for nearly 6,000 who died from COVID-19
More Local