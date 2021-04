COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and CASA of the Pikes Peak Region is looking for more volunteers to stand up for kids in southern Colorado.

CASA recruits, trains, and supports community volunteers who are appointed by judges in the Fourth Judicial District to advocate for children in abuse and neglect cases. These volunteers, known as Court Appointed Special Advocates, help ensure that judges have all information necessary to make informed decisions, and they work hard to keep the child's best interest front and center during court proceedings.