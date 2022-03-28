Colorado Springs, Colo. – Yoga is no longer for just the body as the practice of facial yoga is taking off around the globe.

Beauty therapist and creator of Face F.I.T., Sarah Brown, stopped by FOX21 News to show the morning crew how it’s done.

According to Brown, facial yoga is a facial workout based on muscle resistance training, facial massage, acupressure, relaxation techniques and skin nutrition.

Brown launched Face F.I.T. in 2020 after discovering the power of Facial Yoga and the benefits it provides natural skin care.

Brown offers global virtual workshops and consultations through an online class platform (Amphy) and hosts events with other wellness businesses. She is based at Katies5280 Pure Salon in Colorado Springs and offers free tips and education on her Instagram and Facebook pages.

She is offering a Discover Facial Yoga seminar for beginners Wednesday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. More information can be found here.