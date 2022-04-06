COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is encouraging the community to fight animal cruelty.
April is Prevention of Cruelty to Animals month. It’s not a fun subject, but why is it important to talk about it?
- Even though HSPPR works year-round to prevent cruelty to animals, April is special because it asks everyone to celebrate this month by helping raise awareness about important issues facing animals today
- Animal cruelty or animal neglect/abuse can be defined as the infliction of suffering and/or pain to animals by humans
- Someone can be cruel to animals by denying the animal medical treatment it needs
How can the community help?
- HSPPR’s Animal Law Enforcement team investigates almost 4,000 cases of animal cruelty every year
- Your donation will help HSPPR provide medical care for animals, educate the community on recognizing and preventing animal cruelty, and help the organization get many more pets ready for adoption
- You can donate at HSPPR.org