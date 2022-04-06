COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is encouraging the community to fight animal cruelty.

April is Prevention of Cruelty to Animals month. It’s not a fun subject, but why is it important to talk about it?

Even though HSPPR works year-round to prevent cruelty to animals, April is special because it asks everyone to celebrate this month by helping raise awareness about important issues facing animals today

Animal cruelty or animal neglect/abuse can be defined as the infliction of suffering and/or pain to animals by humans

Someone can be cruel to animals by denying the animal medical treatment it needs

How can the community help?