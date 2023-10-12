(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A favorite Fall activity is making Fall crafts, and on Sunday, Oct. 15 you can learn how to make a macrame pumpkin cover with Red Earth Knots.

Janel Rogers, owner of Red Earth Knots, is hosting the workshop at Metric Brewing on Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Spots are still available but they are limited.

The cost for the workshop is $30. The cost includes all the supplies needed, but you will need to bring your own pumpkin.

Rogers offers other workshops including how to make earrings, mini pumpkins, wall hangings, plant hangers, and more.

You can sign up for this workshop and others Rogers offers on Eventbrite by searching Red Earth Knots.

Find info and tickets for upcoming events on Eventbrite by searching Red Earth Knots or clicking on the bio on Facebook (Red Earth Knots) or Instagram (@redearthknots).