(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Touching Hands Project will hold a free hand surgery day for those without insurance or government assistance on Saturday, Feb. 25 with surgeons from Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence.

Touching Hands provides hand surgeries, rehabilitation, and medical training in many of the world’s underserved communities around the world working with; children with deformities, adults with chronic pain, and victims of violence. Touching Hands is honored to have the opportunity to provide these services to their local community.

Courtesy: El Paso County Touching Hands Project

Potential candidates can apply at the Touching Hands website, applications must be received by Jan. 27 for the Feb. 25 event only about 20 to 24 candidates will be selected.

Potential candidates will be contacted to schedule an initial evaluation with a physician who will examine the injury and make a final determination for surgery qualification.