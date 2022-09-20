COLORADO SPRINGS — Start your next Taco Tuesday off the right way with handmade tortillas, mexican food fusions, and drinks sure to deliver a lot of flavor!

Milagro’s Cocina Mexicana opened it’s doors in early July and has since provided the Colorado Springs community with modern takes on Mexican food classics.

Eric Morales, Owner of Milagro’s Cocina Mexicana said his goal is to provide his guests with an experience from the food and drinks, to the ambiance when customers walk in.

“We don’t want this to be a place where to just go to eat but to have an amazing experience when you are here,” Morales said. “From the moment they come in, to when they see the plating, to see their expressions just makes me feel good.”

For Morales and his family, they are no stranger to the Mexican food scene with over 30+ years of culinary experience in southern Colorado, paired with the family’s Jalisco roots.

From classic dishes such as tacos, enchiladas and burritos, to more specialized dishes, each will be sure to pack a punch of flavor. Each dish, which is handcrafted by Executive chef, Roberto Reyes embraces fresh vibrant flavors.

Milagro’s Cocina Mexicana is located at 7455 North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs and is open Sunday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information on their happy hour or menu items visit their website.